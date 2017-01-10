Rhoda M. Long, 89, of Carrollton, died Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2017, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Lee Township, she was the daughter of the late James and Mildred Manwaring White.

She was a former Carroll County Clerk of Courts and the first manager of the Carroll County Friendship Center. She was a member of Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church in Harlem Springs, Carroll County Historical Society and the Ohio Area Council on Aging where she served as a board member.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ray Long, in 2010; a sister; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Rev. Kimberly Albaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.