Richard “Dick” Young, 89, of Carrollton passed away early Friday morning June 30, 2017, in Carroll Healthcare Center.

Born July 3, 1927, in Salineville, he was a son of the late Clyde and Glenna Adams Young.

During the his life Dick was a very active member of his community, volunteering to join or work with clubs and organizations to get projects done that would benefit the families and kids of Carrollton. Some of his memberships included the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples), Atwood Yacht Club, Carroll County Vets Club, Carrollton High School Booster Club and Carroll Lodge #124 Free and Accepted Masons, where he served as Master in 1960.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Cleo J. Wagoner; three sons, Dennis (Tina) of Gerrardstown, WV, Donny (Karen) of Seven Hills, OH, and Dwaine of Columbus; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert, and two sisters, Helen and Florence.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in the Church of Christ (Christian Disciples) with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery with full military honors provided by the VFW, DAV, and American Legion. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Masonic services at 7:45 p.m. and one hour prior to services in the church.