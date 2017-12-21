Richard K. O’Donnell, 73, of Dover and formerly of Carrollton, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, in Hennis Care Centre in Dover following an extended illness.

He was a retired life insurance agent.

Born Jan. 22, 1944, in Upper Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Martin J. and Viola (Kreeger) O’Donnell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother, Helen Lockhart, Evelyn Levis, Bob O’Donnell and Janet O’Donnell.

Richard was a self-taught organist and served as the organist at Mt. Bethel Community Chapel in Uhrichsville and loved his church family. He enjoyed gospel music and loved traveling with his wife, Judith, to Gospel concerts. He was an antique enthusiast and had been active in the Cub Scout programs, in Carrollton, OH, and Wilmington, DE. In his later years, his grandchildren were the joy of his life.

Richard will be sadly missed by his family, including his wife of 53 years, Judith (Clarenbach) O’Donnell who he married July 11, 1964; two sons, Richard (Sara) O’Donnell of Dover and Tom (Christy) O’Donnell of Wesley Chapel, FL; three grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, and Annie along with his extended family of Valerie Weaver Maxwell.

A service celebrating Richard’s life will be held Friday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. in Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover with Pastor Doug Mallernee officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 4-6 p.m. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel Community Chapel, c/o Janet Hanlon, 104 Boyce Dr., Bowerston, OH 44695 or Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, c/o Akron Children’s Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308.