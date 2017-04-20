Richard L. Rumbaugh, 75

Richard Lee Rumbaugh, 75, attorney and retired Captain in the Naval Reserve, died April 17, 2017, in the Hospice Care Center in Akron, after a three-week illness.

A 1964 graduate of the University of Akron, Dick served on active duty in the Navy as a line officer for 5 1/2 years before continuing law school full time in Akron. He received his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Akron in December 1971, and was admitted to the practice of law in May 1972.

In 1974, Dick moved to Carroll County and opened offices in Bergholz and Salineville. He had a general practice of law including a term as public defender after he opened a Carrollton office in 1978 until 1998. In 1998, he started to limit his practice to estate planning and related matters plus real property law.

Dick remained active in the Naval Reserve after he left active duty and rose to the rank of Navy Captain. He retired as such in April 1991. As a surface warfare officer and mid-east specialist, he spent many annual training periods in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf with his unit out of Youngstown.

He is survived by sisters, Norma Marks and Janet (Dennis) Gearhart of Akron; five nephews; one niece; six great-nieces; and three great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Frances Rumbaugh of Akron; his brother, Robert of Poland, OH; and a nephew.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Following the service, Dick’s remains will be cremated, as he desired, and sent to the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., for inurnment in the columbarium following military services and honors. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.