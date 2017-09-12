Richard R. Shotwell, 72

Richard Ross “Dick” Shotwell, 72, of Malvern, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Alliance Community Hospital.

Born March 17, 1945, in Carrollton, he was a son of the late Chalmers W. and Edna P. (Schaeffer) Shotwell.

He was the supervisor of computers at the Timken Faircrest Plant for 33 years. He was a Carroll County Mounted Deputy and worked at numerous Firehouse Grill and Pubs.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years Carol L. (Harford) Shotwell; a daughter, Cheryl L. (David) Walters, of Amsterdam; a son, James R. Shotwell, of Kilgore; grandchildren, John and Richard Walters of Akron, Nichole (Marcus) Locke of Toronto, and Logan Shotwell of Kilgore; great-grandson Garrett Locke; a sister, Edna Davis, of Belpre, OH; and two brothers, John Shotwell, of Carrollton, and George Shotwell, of Winchester, VA.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Shotwell.

Funeral services were held Sept. 11 in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern. Private burial services will be held at a later date in the Westview Cemetery.

