Richard R. Shotwell, 72

September 12, 2017   Deaths

Richard Ross “Dick” Shotwell, 72, of Malvern, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Alliance Community Hospital.

Born March 17, 1945, in Carrollton, he was a son of the late Chalmers W. and Edna P. (Schaeffer) Shotwell.

He was the supervisor of computers at the Timken Faircrest Plant for 33 years. He was a Carroll County Mounted Deputy and worked at numerous Firehouse Grill and Pubs.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years Carol L. (Harford) Shotwell; a daughter, Cheryl L. (David) Walters, of Amsterdam; a son, James R. Shotwell, of Kilgore; grandchildren, John and Richard Walters of Akron, Nichole (Marcus) Locke of Toronto, and Logan Shotwell of Kilgore; great-grandson Garrett Locke; a sister, Edna Davis, of Belpre, OH; and two brothers, John Shotwell, of Carrollton, and George Shotwell, of Winchester, VA.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Shotwell.

Funeral services were held Sept. 11 in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern. Private burial services will be held at a later date in the Westview Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

