Richard A. Stine, 70
Richard A. Stine, 70, of Dellroy, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017, in Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia.
Born March 26, 1946, in Steubenville, he was a son of the late Arthur and Doris Draa Stine.
Richard was a meat cutter for over 30 years and retired from Wal-mart. He attended Carrollton Baptist Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Stine; three sons, Edward (Gerry) Stine of Irondale, Benjamine (Becki) Stine of Cuyahoga Falls and John Stine of Toronto; three step-children, Linette Nuske of Canton, Lesley (Brad) Rose of Carrollton and Stan (Mary) Lipinsky of Mineral City; three grandchildren, Tina (Chris) Williams, Patrick (Ashley) Stine and Michael Stine; seven step-grandchildren, Steve Nuske, David Nuske, Anthony Swiger, Kaitlin Shine, Courtney Shine, Stan Lipinsky, Jr. and Alex Lipinsky; four great grandchildren, Lucas and Brian Williams and Gwen and Riley Stine; and three brothers, Howard (Sis) Stine, Robert (Irena) Stine and Edward (Mary) Stine.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m. in Carrollton Baptist Temple with Rev. David Powell officiating. Dodds Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.