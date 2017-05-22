Rick R. Santee, 54, of Dellroy, died suddenly Friday night, May 19, 2017, in Aultman Hospital in Canton after becoming ill at his home.

Born Feb. 11, 1963, and raised in Illinois and Nashville, TN, and was the son of Jeanne Rush Santee of Memphis, TN, and the late Russell Santee. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a stepson Timothy Broadwater.

Rick was the consummate outdoorsman who delighted in spending his time hunting, fishing, and trapping. A football enthusiast, he was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. But above all, he was devoted to his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Donna J. Parker Santee, whom he married July 7, 2001; two step-daughters, Mrs. Davonna (Steve) Markley of Coshocton, and Kimmy Broadwater of Zanesville; two sisters, Mrs. Robin (Jerry) Baum of Memphis, TN, and Mrs. Karen (Kirk) Kocis of Arlington, TN; two brothers, Robert (Cathy) Santee of Tennessee and Ronny Santee of Memphis, TN; a step-grandson, Harley (Kacie) Powers of Coshocton; and number of nieces and nephews completes the family.

Funeral services will be conducted May 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Rev. Milo Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Rick’s memory may be made for the benefit of the family through an account established at the Citizen’s Bank, 2 N. Smith St., P.O. Box 99, Dellroy, OH 44620. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.