Rita K. Gaylog, 67

Rita K. (Uber) Gaylog, 67, of Carrollton, peacefully passed away Jan. 3, 2018, surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Rita was a wonderful wife and loving mother of three. She always put others first and never wanted for anything.

Rita is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Michael, of 50 years, and three children: Michael (Rebecca) Gaylog of Carrollton, Rechelle (Michael) of E. Sparta, and Melissa (Jason) Robb of Amsterdam; and four grandchildren; a sister, Connie Brandolph of Canton; brother, Harry Uber of Canton; and two nieces.

Rita is preceded in death by her mother, Norma J. Uber.

At Rita’s request, there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.