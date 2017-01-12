Robert (Bob) Anthony, age 77, of North Port, FL, passed away Jan. 8, 2017.

Bob was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Cleveland, OH.

He was a 1957 graduate of Carrollton, Ohio High School and attended Kent State University.

He worked for East Ohio Gas as an engineer for 32 years in North Canton until his retirement in 1995. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, and was a member of AMVETS local 2000 and American Legion NOVEL Post 159, Rotonda Elks and North Port Moose Lodge. Bob was member of the United Methodist Church and attended Marblehead United Church of Christ.

He was an avid boater and liked watching NASCAR, golf and football. Bob had his private pilot’s license and flew frequently in his younger years.

Surviving family members include his wife, Linda Reese of North Port; sons, Kevin Anthony (Darla) of Hudson, OH, and Martin Anthony (Pamala) of Scottsdale, AZ; a sister, Judith Gazzara (Paul) of Sayville, NY; grandchildren Lauren, Tanner, Noah, Connor, Christopher, and Curtis; and a niece and nephew Christina and Kirk. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dogs Zoey and Sophia.

Interment will be in Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted in Ohio at a later date. There will be no local services. To share a memory or leave a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations can be made to TideWell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.