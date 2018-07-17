Robert E. Long, Sr., 62

Robert Earl Long Sr., 62, of Massillon, died July 13, 2018, in Aultman Compassionate Care in Canton, OH.

Born Sept. 9, 1955, in Canton, he was a son of the late Earl and Eleanor (Baxter) Long.

Robert worked as a truck driver for Mast Trucking. He was also interested in going to flea markets.

Robert is survived by his wife of 33 years, Debra (Szekely) Long; sons, Robert E. Long Jr., Adam, and Mike, all of Massillon; daughters, Cindy Dover of Franklin, NH, Missy (Donald) Breton of Canton, Amanda (Torey) Marsh of Massillon, Angela Patterson of Las Vegas NV, and Rebecca (Dustin) Maple of Carrollton; and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Lori and Christina Long.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 18, at 11 a.m. in Bartley Funeral Home, 205 W. Lincoln Way, Minerva, with Pastor Edd Matako officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 17 from 7 – 9 p.m. in Bartley Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made directly to the funeral home to help defray the cost of the funeral expenses or to the treasured Memories Fund set up in his name – Robert E. Long, Sr. Memorial Fund

