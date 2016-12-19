Robert E. Ray, 95, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in his home.

Born Sept. 7, 1921, in Carrollton, he was a son to Earl and Vayla Ray.

He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1939. Robert joined the Army in January of 1943, arriving in Manila, Philippines in July 1945. He was stationed in the 754th Tank Battalion when the war ended. He was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1946.

Robert married Mary Juanita Smith Rutledge, who survives, Aug. 16, 1952. He worked at Standard Oil in Canton and was the manager of Carrollton until 1953, when he began with the Carrollton Postal Service as a city carrier and later as a rural carrier. He retired after a 33-year career there. After retiring he worked briefly for Guess Motors.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of Carrollton United Methodist Church.

Robert is survived by his wife; son, Dennis (Bessie) with whom he lived; sister, Nina McLaughlin; several nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren, Kelli Poole and Brittany (Gunnar) Knece; and great step-grandchildren, Peyton Conley and Aria Knece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Inez Griffith; sister-in-law, Ruby Huff; three brothers-in-law; a step-grandson, TJ Poole; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 22, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dan Loomis officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local hospice group.