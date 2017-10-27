Robert E. Yeager, 81
Robert Earl Yeager, 81, of Kensington, passed away Oct. 25, 2017, in Carroll Health Care Center in Carrollton.
Born May 3, 1936, in Washington Twp., Carroll County, he was a son to Carl Lloyd and Dorothy Mae (Slates) Yeager.
Bob lived most of his life in the area and was a truck driver. He belonged to AH Odd Fellow Lodge in Carrollton and was a United States veteran in the Marine Reserve.
Bob married Joyce Ann Loughley May 30, 1957. She passed away 2002.
He is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Lisa) Yeager of Hanoverton; two daughters, Jodie (Todd) Kohler of New Philadelphia and Mary (Gregg) Burtnett of Homeworth; five grandchildren, Kyle McClosky of Dellroy, Casey Fugate of Cornelius, NC, Jenna McClosky of New Philadelphia, Andrew Fugate of North Canton and Jacque Yeager of Alliance; one sister, Linda Howell of Carrollton; and two great-grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild due in February 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Harold Gotschall; two sisters, Carolyn Yeager and Donna Bright; and one brother, Richard Yeager .
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or Carroll County Hospice.
Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 27, in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Burial will be in the Harlem Springs Cemetery.