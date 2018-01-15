Robert J. Leggett, 84

Robert J. “Bobby” Leggett, 84, of 7251 Downey Drive S.W., Sherrodsville, died early Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2018, in his residence following a brief illness.

Born Oct. 16, 1933, in Dennison, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mabel Hahn Leggett. His wife, Betty L. Tinlin Leggett, whom he married Oct. 22, 1956, died Feb. 9, 2016. He has missed her every day since.

Additionally, he was the last surviving of 14 siblings who included, eight brothers, Paul, Joe, Jack Sr., Earl “Max”, Dale G. and Waldon Leggett; two infant brothers; and three sisters, Theda Herbert, Mary “Kay” McKinney and his twin sister, Betty Rennicker.

He retired in 1980 after 30 years of service with the Diebold Company in Canton.

He was a member of Dellroy United Methodist Church and the former Dellroy Odd Fellows Lodge #706. Bobby was a loyal fixture for more than 45 years working at the door and in the parking lot of Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville where he worked as a funeral attendant.

He took pride in mowing and caring for a large number of lawns in the area. Bob and Betty enjoyed a revolving door of welcome friends and relatives at their home on Atwood Lake. Every Fourth of July, they would hold a large party at their home to celebrate Betty’s birthday and the holiday.

Bobby, his small pickup truck and his signature cigar have long been a familiar and welcome sight in the Dellroy and Sherrodsville areas. Bob and Betty periodically indulged in a trip to Las Vegas or Wheeling, WV, to gamble a little. Bobby helped a number of people over the years, mostly without fanfare or recognition. He was faithful in his efforts to visit those who were ailing or facing difficult circumstances. His small stature was never an accurate indicator of the size of his heart. His presence will be missed by his loving family and many loyal friends.

He is survived by a daughter, Tina M. Leggett and her friend, Susan Mackey of Akron; a son, Robert J. Leggett, Jr. of Sherrodsville and his fiancé, Deb Conley; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a large family of nieces, nephews, and cousins; three very special family members, Jolene Cochran, Jeanine Day and Brenda Leggett; and some extraordinary neighbors.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. in Calvary United Methodist Church, located at 328 S. Church St., Sherrodsville, with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 4 – 8 p.m. in Calvary United Methodist Church. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

A luncheon will be served in the Church Social Hall following services. Contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.