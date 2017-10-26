Robert L. Bennett, 44

Robert “Bob” Lee Bennett, 44 of Amsterdam, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

Born Oct. 14, 1973, in Steubenville, he was a son to David Allen and Sarah Jane (Cheuvont) Bennett.

Bob graduated from Buckeye Career Center. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country in Puerto Rico and Maine. He enjoyed off -road sports in his 4×4 truck. Many weekends he could be found at auto swap meets in the area. Bob liked fishing and tending to his cows.

He is survived by his wife Natalie Ann Winter of the home; two sons, Zackery (Kelly) Lee and Nathaniel Lee, both of Amsterdam; two daughters, Erika (Mike) German of Minerva, and Samantha Lee of Amsterdam; a brother, Dave (Tracy) Bennett of Carrollton; nieces, Britany and Nikki; a great niece, Ella; four grandchildren and one expected grandchild in November; and his mother, Sarah Bennett.

He was preceded in death by his father, David A. Bennett.

Calling hours for Bob will be Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio. A Memorial Service will follow at 8 p.m. with David Miller officiating. Burial will be in West Union Cemetery at a later date.