Robert A. Moser, 88, of Minerva, died Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born July 12, 1928, at the family home in Pattersonville, he was a son to Corwin and Nora (Yost) Moser.

He retired from Minerva Welding in Minerva after 37 years of service where he was a mechanical engineer. He was the owner of Shady Lane Dairy Farm. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1946 and received his associate’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Malone College. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church where he had served as a lay leader. He is a past master and 50-year member of Augusta Lodge #504, F&AM and Minerva Rotary.

He is survived by six children, Alan (Donna) Moser of Minerva, Douglas (Lynn) Moser of San Bernadino, CA, Robert Moser, Jr., Wayne (Sonja) Moser and Allyson Moser, all of Minerva, and Dana Hartline of Carrollton; two sisters, Ruth (Carl) Felger of Minerva and Mamie Custer of Alliance; two brothers, Corwin (Jean) Moser Jr. of Seattle, WA, and Kenneth (Deanna) Moser of Canton; 11 grandchildren, Dustin, Corwin, Robyn, Shannon, Tricia, Julie, Jamie, Cheyenne, Jenna, Hannah Noel and Curtis; 11 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy J. (Chance) Moser, who died Feb. 1, 2000; a sister, Nellie Moser; a brother, Wilbur Moser; and a granddaughter, Nichole.

Funeral services will be May 17 at 11 a.m. in Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. John Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Masonic services at 5:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register book at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.