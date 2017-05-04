Robotics teams place at Worlds

Two elementary teams from Carrollton Schools participated in the VEX Worlds Robotics Competition last week in Kentucky.

Stephanie Glasure, robotics coach and Gifted/STEM/PLTW coordinator for Carrollton Schools, said 272 teams competed in the elementary division. The teams were divided into four divisions.

The team of Braxton Swearingen and John Birong, both sixth graders, placed 17th in their division for Teamwork Challenge out of 68 teams and competed in the finals, which consisted of the top 20 teams. They placed fifth in the finals.

The team of Kaylee Joseph (6th grade) and Ivy Slutz (4th grade) placed 76th in the world for Programming Skills and 28th in their division for Teamwork Challenge out of 68 teams.