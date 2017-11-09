Rocket band members selected to play in college honors group

Three Conotton Valley High School instrumentalists have been selected to play in two university honors bands.

Emily Siegel and Samantha Myer, a flute and clarinet player, respectively, have been selected to play in the Capital University Honors Band Nov. 17 and 18 at Capital University in Columbus.

Both freshmen at Conotton Valley High School, Emily is a daughter of Adam and Jean Siedel and Samantha’s parents are Gary and Sarah Myer.

Both were selected for the two-day clinic by director nomination, according to CV Band Director Jonathon Stuck.

Kylie Ferguson, a freshman saxophone player in the CV band, was also selected for the Muskingum University YouthFest Honors Band Nov. 11 and 12, Stuck said.