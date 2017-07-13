Rodeo scheduled in Minerva July 15

MINERVA – The second annual Minerva Chamber Rodeo comes to Minerva Municipal Park July 15 with activities for the whole family.

Children’s activities begin at 3 p.m. with pony rides, a petting zoo, stick-horse making and other crafts, and food and commercial vendors.

Kids’ rodeo events, sponsored by Minerva Area YMCA and Minerva Rotary Club, begin in the arena with stick-horse races and preliminaries for mutton busting, in which children weighing 50 pounds or less compete to see who can stay on the back of a sheep the longest. Helmets and vests are provided.

At 7 p.m., the rodeo, presented by Buckeye Rodeo Company, begins with Minerva’s Kyle Hudson singing the national anthem. In addition to bull riding, sponsored by Ricky Corbett of Matco Tools; bareback bronc riding, The Hart Mansion Restaurant; saddle bronc riding, Red Barn Home Furnishings; calf roping, Kiko Company; team roping, Uptown Auto Service; steer wrestling, Mapes State Farm; and barrel racing, Studio C Salon; the mutton busting finals and the calf scramble for kids will take place.

Following the rodeo, at 9 p.m., the Minerva Firemen’s Association will sponsor a free concert by country musician Tony Rio on the stage. The firemen’s association will provide a beer garden throughout the day.

Presale tickets can be purchased at Kishman’s IGA, Loudon Motors Ford, Gionino’s Pizzeria in Minerva, Minerva Area YMCA, Minerva Dairy, Consumers National Bank – Minerva Branch, Studio C Salon and the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, or on www.eventbrite.com.

Presale tickets are $10 for age 12 and older, $5 for ages 6-11, and free for age 5 and younger. At the gate, tickets will be $12 and $6. Parking is available at Minerva High School, 501 Almeda Ave., Minerva.

Triple Crown sponsors for the rodeo are Dave Catlett Construction, Pole Barns Direct, Kishman’s IGA and Loudon Motors Ford.

For more information, contact the Minerva Chamber office at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.