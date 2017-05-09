Rodney Joe Phillips, 46

Rodney Joe Phillips was born Sept. 9, 1970, and passed away suddenly and unexpectedly May 4, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Kristie Phillips; daughters, Jenna Marie Phillips, Riley Ann Phillips and Sydney Ann Casher; sons, James Edward Phillips and Reese Nicholas Phillips; grandsons, Liam and Blake; and his parents, Larry and Jenita Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Beth Rahmoeller and paternal grandparents, Paul and Olive Phillips.

Rod was loved by all his friends and family. He especially loved spending time with his kids. Rod had an ear for music and he played music on his guitar. He was funny and very smart.

He worked at Reliable Heating and Cooling in Massillon for 15 years. He was loved by his co-workers and customers. They always asked for the guy with all the tattoos. He was very good at his job and enjoyed it.

Rod will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.