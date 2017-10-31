Roger L. Elliott, 75

Roger Leon Elliott, 75 of Carrollton, passed away Oct. 24, 2017, in Aultman Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Born June 16, 1942, he was the son of Howell and Kathleen Elliott.

Roger was a professional tour bus driver for 30 years. His greatest joy was being there for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandson. He was a man who would give you shirt off his back for anyone he knew.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Valerie Elliott; a son, Joseph (Emmy) Elliott; a daughter, Deanna (Daniel) Ulman; grandchildren, Austin Ross, Zachary Ulman, Christian Elliott, Caitlin Elliott, Alex Ulman, Tyler Ulman, Zoey Elliott and Hailee Ulman; and a great grandson, Oliver Ulman, all of Carrollton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Elliott.

A life celebration dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2-5 p.m. at Carroll Court Center, 300 12th St. NW, Carrollton.