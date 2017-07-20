Romeo, Days crowned fair king, queen

By Carol McIntire

Editor

An aspiring actor and a college student were crowned Carroll County Fair king and queen during a ceremony Tuesday, the opening day of the 167th annual expo.

Jacob Romeo, who was runner-up to the fair king last year, was crowned king and Eliza Days, a student at the University of Mount Union, was crowned queen.

Romeo, 17, is the son of Roger and Allison Romeo of Bowerston. He is a seven-year 4-H honor member, and has served as president of the Teen Leaders, treasurer of the Sharp Shooters and A-Z clubs, and vice president of Skills USA at Buckeye Career Center. He is a four-time 4-H State Fair participant, shows lambs and chickens and completes still projects through the 4-H program. He has been named to the 4-H Outstanding Court twice.

He attends Kent State University at Tuscarawas and Carrollton High School. He will be a senior this fall and plans to graduate from college with a degree in theater and become an actor.

Days, 19, is the daughter of Rodney and Connie Days of Carrollton. She is a graduate of Carrollton High School and will be a sophomore at the University of Mount Union this fall where she is majoring in Human Resource Management and Marketing with a minor in Business Administration.

At CHS, she was active in student council, FFA and sports. During her 4-H career, she has shown dairy heifers and cows, market hogs, carcass hogs, market chickens and a pet rabbit. She also participated in the diary products programs.

She served on the Jr. Fair Board four years, serving as president two of those years.

She was named dairy showman of showmen three times, the most recent coming prior to the crowning ceremony Tuesday. She also exhibited the champion Red and White and Holstein during the junior dairy show that day.

Dakota Walters, 17, the son of Emma Walters of Carrollton, was first runner-up and Spencer Varney, 17, son of Steve and Trese Varney of Carrollton, was the second runner-up.

Bailey McKarns, 17, daughter of Dan McKarns of Kensington and Kris McKarns of Stow, was first runner-up to the queen and Sadie Ann Romeo, 19, daughter of Roger and Allison Romeo of Bowerston, was second runner-up to the queen.

Austin Lozier, 11, the son of Mike and Rona Lozier of Mechanicstown was crowned prince.

Lucy Pridemore, 13, daughter of Steve and Kelli Pridemore of Carrollton, was crowned princess. Lozier’s sister, Monica, 11, was crowned runner-up to the princess.

2016 Fair Queen Briteny Wayts, Princess Elizabeth Bolanz and Prince Jacob Romeo assisted with the crowning ceremony.

Diane Wirkner, who coordinates the fair royalty program with Mark and Karla Wells, told the standing-room-only crowd the selection of royalty was tough for the judges, who asked that runners-up be included in the program to recognize the accomplishments of the youth.