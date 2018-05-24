Ronald K. Wagner, 69, of Carrollton, died Monday morning May 25, 2018, in Centerville Village of Carroll County.

Born April 28, 1949, in Canton, he was a son of the late Glenn and Helen Ohler Wagner.

He was retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Carroll County.

Ron is survived by a brother, Jim (Karen) Wagner of Malvern; a nephew, Brian (Kim) Wagner; and two nieces, Shelley (Darryl) Rhome and Lori (Jeff) Boley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; and son, Christopher “Chris” Wagner.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 25, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until service time in the funeral home.