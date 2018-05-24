Ronald K. Wagner, 69

May 24, 2018   Deaths

Ronald K. Wagner, 69, of Carrollton, died Monday morning May 25, 2018, in Centerville Village of Carroll County.

Born April 28, 1949, in Canton, he was a son of the late Glenn and Helen Ohler Wagner.

He was retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in Carroll County.

Ron is survived by a brother, Jim (Karen) Wagner of Malvern; a nephew, Brian (Kim) Wagner; and two nieces, Shelley (Darryl) Rhome and Lori (Jeff) Boley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; and son, Christopher “Chris” Wagner.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 25, at 2 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1 p.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Skip to toolbar