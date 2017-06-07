Rosa Lee Lanning, 83, died Monday, June 5, 2017, in her home in Kensington.

Born March 5, 1934, in Kensington, she was a daughter to George and Grace (Kelly) Butler.

She worked for PCC for 40 years. She was a hairdresser and owned Rosa’s Beauty Salon in Augusta. She was a member of Augusta Christian Church and was a deaconess for many years.

She is survived by daughters, Cindy (Charles) Kirby of Naples, FL, and Robyn (Joe) Sutton of Kensington; brother, George Ross Butler of Mechanicstown; four grandchildren, Jason Kirby, Justin (Mckenzie) Kirby, Jovan (Katie) Sutton, and Joelene Tetoff (Joe Baker); nine great grandchildren, Alexis Kirby, Dakota Kirby, Taylor Kirby, Justin Kirby, Trent Tetoff, Tripp Tetoff, Katelynn Baker, Jayden Sutton and Jaxon Sutton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lanning who died in 2008; and a sister, Mary Ellen Griffeth.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 8, at 12 noon in Augusta Christian Church with Chaplain Lisa Elliott officiating. Calling hours will be held at Thursday 10 a.m. – noon prior to services. Burial will be in the Augusta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Augusta Christian Church or Community Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.