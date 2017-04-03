Rosemarie Toalston, 86

April 3, 2017

 

Rosemarie Toalston, 86, of Salineville, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.Rosemarie Toalston obit both for web

Born Dec. 30, 1930, in Rootstown, she was a daughter to Ernest Albert and Bonnie Jessie (McGinnis) Cain.

She married William Gerald Toalston May 13, 1951. He died March 19, 2014. They lived in Tallmadge for a year before moving to the farm in Salineville. She was a member of the Glad Run Church. Rosemarie was an avid bowler participating in several tournaments. She was a housewife and a farmer.

She is survived by three sons, Tom and Steve Toalston, both of Salineville, and Chuck (Annette) Toalston of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Barbie (George) Zwick of Kensington and Bonnie (Ray) Mascotti of Stone Creek, OH; two sisters, Betty (Jack) Hawthrone of Lisbon and Evelyn (John) Toalston of New Franklin, OH; three sisters-in-law, Mary Cameron Toalston of Kenisngton, Eleanor Jones of Atwater and Jean Fields Toalston of Salineville; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gerald Cain; and an infant sister, Mary.

Calling hours will be Saturday April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Maple Cotton Funeral Home in Kensington. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva at a later date.

