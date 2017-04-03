Rosemarie Toalston, 86, of Salineville, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Aultman Hospital.

Born Dec. 30, 1930, in Rootstown, she was a daughter to Ernest Albert and Bonnie Jessie (McGinnis) Cain.

She married William Gerald Toalston May 13, 1951. He died March 19, 2014. They lived in Tallmadge for a year before moving to the farm in Salineville. She was a member of the Glad Run Church. Rosemarie was an avid bowler participating in several tournaments. She was a housewife and a farmer.

She is survived by three sons, Tom and Steve Toalston, both of Salineville, and Chuck (Annette) Toalston of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Barbie (George) Zwick of Kensington and Bonnie (Ray) Mascotti of Stone Creek, OH; two sisters, Betty (Jack) Hawthrone of Lisbon and Evelyn (John) Toalston of New Franklin, OH; three sisters-in-law, Mary Cameron Toalston of Kenisngton, Eleanor Jones of Atwater and Jean Fields Toalston of Salineville; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gerald Cain; and an infant sister, Mary.

Calling hours will be Saturday April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Maple Cotton Funeral Home in Kensington. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva at a later date.