Roy D. Bake, 76

Roy David Bake, 76, of Scio, passed away at his residence Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Born Aug. 4, 1940, in Scio, he was a son to the late George Ross and Odessa (Beckley) Bake.

Roy was a retired truck driver, after employment with the Kopp Clay Company of Malvern and Autumn Industries of Warren. He was a member of Perrysville United Methodist Church. His hobbies were farming and woodworking, and using his dump truck to haul items for friends in the community.

Roy is survived by his wife Charlene (Snair) Bake, who he married March 4, 2006; a son Bill Bake and his fiancé Donna Morris of Perrysville; two daughters, Deborah McLean (Mark) Huggins and Sue (Raymond) Lashley, both of Carrollton; three stepsons, Dennis (Amanda) Leggett of New Philadelphia, David (Robin) Leggett of Carrollton, and Wilbur Snively of Kendleville, IN; one stepdaughter, Teresa (Jerry) Moreland of Magnolia; a sister; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; six step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred, whom he married April 30,1982, and who passed Aug. 18 2005.

A funeral service will be Jan. 12 at 1 p.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Dawson officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Calling hours will be Jan. 11from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.