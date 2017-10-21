Roy J. Toalston, 91, of Carrollton passed away Friday morning Oct. 20, 2017, in Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton.

Born Feb. 22, 1926, in Columbus, he was a son of the late Howard and Florence McCloud Toalston.

Roy was a retired truck driver. His memberships included past councilman for the village of Carrollton, Trinity Lutheran Church, Carroll Lodge #124 F&AM, and the Carrollton Vets Club, where he donated time to build the Vets Club Park.

He is survived by his wife, the former Vera Mae Adams, whom he married Sept. 5, 1946; two nieces, a nephew, sister-in-law, and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. An informal visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until time of services.