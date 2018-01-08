Roy N. Huffman, 64, died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Salem Regional Medical Center.

Born Aug. 16, 1953, in Canton, he was the son of Bernadine “Bunny” (Miller) Huffman and the late Quentin Huffman.

Roy was the maintenance manager for 34 years at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a 1972 graduate of Carrollton High School and an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was a member of Damascus Friends Church, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served in the Vietnam War.

Roy was a man of great faith. He worked very hard at doing the Lords will. He was a husband, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and a friend to many. He was a teacher, advisor for the Lord and a man who served his country. He was a quiet man but one with much wisdom he would share for the asking. He will be missed by many, but mostly by his wife who loved him to her soul. His pet babies, Oscar and Mitchell, will miss their daddy. It’s not goodbye but, until we see you again.

He is survived by his wife, Mary C. (Burson) Huffman, whom he married Aug. 14, 1993; his mother, Bernadine “Bunny” Huffman of Dellroy; a sister, Brenda (David) Lucas of Dellroy; three brothers, Roger (Penny) Huffman of Dalton, Randy (Clara) Huffman of Dellroy and Rick (Kathy) Huffman of Sherrodsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Along his with father, he was preceded in death brother, Stanley Huffman.

Services will be held Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. in Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Lowe officiating. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, and from 10-11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Salem Honor Guard following services Friday in the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at a later date.

Roy’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.