Ruble’s calm demeanor earns her Mercy’s 2017 Star Performer honor

CANTON – Mercy Medical Center selected employee Melissa Ruble, RN, Mercy Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as its 2017 Star Performer of the Year.

Previously a Star Performer of the Month, Ruble, of Magnolia, was originally nominated for her calm and compassionate presence with a former patient who called the Mercy ICU in distress.

According to Laura Miller, MSN, BSN, RN, CCRN, director, Mercy ICU/Dialysis, Ruble helped keep the woman calm and on the phone until an ambulance arrived to transport her to the Mercy Emergency Department.

“Melissa served as a lifeline for a patient in a very difficult situation, which is in keeping with peers’ description of her as an exceptional example of Mercy’s mission in action,” says Miller. “Whether it’s providing care, assisting a co-worker in need, or comforting a patient’s loved ones, Melissa is a strong, compassionate nurse who gives 100 percent in our ICU.”

Ruble started her nursing career in 2015 at Mercy, not only because of her qualifications, but also for the caring nature she consistently demonstrated as a waitress working her way through nursing school.

Barbara Yingling, RN, BSN, MEd, Mercy vice president & chief nursing officer, and her husband, Louie, first met Ruble as Sunday regulars at the restaurant where she worked.

“With each visit, we got to know and enjoy Melissa’s energetic and outgoing personality, and you couldn’t miss her caring nature while serving her customers,” says Yingling. “When I learned she was in nursing school, I knew Melissa would embrace and exemplify Mercy’s mission. I encouraged her to apply at Mercy.”

The Mercy Star Performer program is the hospital's employee recognition and rewards program. Hospital employees, volunteers, and staff are nominated each month for demonstrating outstanding performance, being a team player, going "above and beyond," being creative and innovative, and for championing service excellence.