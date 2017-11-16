Ruritan candy ready to please sweet tooth!

The annual Carrollton Ruritan Candy sale is underway.

Boxes of assorted chocolates are available to purchase at Ace Hardware, Archer’s Restaurant, Airport Restaurant and Consumer’s National Bank.

Cost is $7 per box. Boxes can also be purchased from any Ruritan member or by calling Kenny Scott at 330-627-5008.

Ruritan members Ralph Lucas, president; John Rutledge; and Scott Rutledge, vice president; stand with packed boxes ready for sale. Secretary Kenny Scott was delivering boxes to sale locations and was absent when the photo was taken.

Members and helpers gathered at Carroll Court to pack numerous boxes.