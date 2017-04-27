Russell Wayne Kugler, 76, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

He was born in Steubenville, May 7, 1940, to the late, Robert and Ruth (Bray) Kugler. Wayne was a veteran of the US Army. He was owner/operator of Kugler Excavating for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Price; and niece, Danielle Baxter.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Kugler; children, Melinda (Tom) Heflin, Scott (Sarah) Kugler, Chris (Jennifer) Kugler and Chad (Christina) Kugler; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Kugler and Roger (Carol) Kugler; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne’s memory to the Carroll County VA (160 – 2nd Street SW, Carrollton, OH 44615) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home of North Canton.