Ruth Ann Wallace, 69, of Carrollton, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 6, 1948, in Akron, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise Newman Bisaha.

Ruth was an avid book reader and loved her pets.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Earl L. Wallace, whom she married Aug. 3, 1968; two daughters, Tracy (David) Bizjak and Michelle (Walter) Stanislawski; a son, Ben Wallace and his companion Lisa; grandchildren, Maddy, Cooper, Mason, Ethan, Aly, and Rose; her beloved dog, Scruff; a brother, John (Shirley) Bisaha; sister-in-law, Cheryl Simpson (née Wallace); brother-in-law, Charles Roy (Rena) Wallace; two nieces, Christine Bisaha and Jessica (Neal) Shultz; and two nephews, Charles Troy Wallace and his companion Jen, and John (Nicole) Bisaha.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Wallace.

There will be a celebration of life gathering Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 – 8 p.m. in the Carroll County Friendship Center, 100 Kensington Rd. N.E., Carrollton. Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Buckeye Chapter, 6155 Rockside Rd. Suite #202, Independence OH 44131. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for their support during this time. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.