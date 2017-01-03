Ruth Emaline Gepner, 101, of Mesa, AZ, passed away Dec. 29, 2016.

Born Oct. 19, 1915, in Carrollton, OH, and was a resident of Arizona for the past 44 years.

Ruth was a proud, 50-year member of Order of Eastern Star, Lodge #448 in Hooperton, IL.

She is survived by two nieces, Marilyn and Marsha; and four great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Edward Conley and Max R. Gepner. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Jan. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St., Mesa, AZ, 85207.