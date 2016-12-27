Ruth M. Palmer, 94, of Bergholz, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in Villa Vista Care Center, Steubenville.

Born Dec. 12, 1922, in Scio, she was a daughter of the late Harry A. and Florence M. Mellish Shultz. Ruth was the last of their six children.

She had been employed by Scio Pottery until her retirement in 1977, and had been a member of the Trinity Women’s Association and the church choir.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Charles Dale Palmer; a daughter, Pennie (Wayne) Everhart; a son, Robert Palmer; and four grandchildren including Heather Noell Everhart; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Ruth will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m. in Everhart-Bove Funeral Home, 287 Second St., Bergholz, with the Reverend Larry Hukill officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of services in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in the Bergholz Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.everhart-bovefuneralhomes. com.