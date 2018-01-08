Sabrina M. Sutton, 28

Sabrina Marie Sutton, 28, of Carrollton died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born Oct. 12, 1989, in Canton, she was a daughter of Thomas W. Sutton, Jr, and Brenda Stout Sutton of Carrollton.

Sabrina was a homemaker and attended the Authentic Church of New Philadelphia.

In addition to her parents, Sabrina is survived by three sons, Blake, Atley and Christopher Sutton, all of the home; two brothers, Thomas W. (Casey) Sutton III and Conan Sutton, both of Carrollton; paternal grandfather, Thomas W. Sutton, Sr. of Carrollton; partner, Christopher D. Young of the home; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Friday one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.