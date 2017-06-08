Safety improvements continue on SR9/171 intersection

By Carol McIntire

Editor

CARROLLTON – Motorists using SR 9 and SR 171 north of Carrollton will have to be patient a while longer as the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues work on a $1.13 million safety improvement project at the intersection of SR 9 and SR 171.

The project was first introduced to Carroll County officials in November 2015 when ODOT officials visited the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) asking for the donation of about five acres of land to accommodate the project.

Jason Beranek, engineering project manager, told CIC members, the problem at the intersection is bigger trucks turning from SR 171 onto SR 9 do not have the visibility to safely make the turn.

The land donation was requested to cut back a hill, horizontally realign SR 9 and raise the vertical profile of SR 9 so there will be a platform for big rig drivers to have adequate visibility before crossing or turning onto SR 9.

The CIC approved the request.

SR 9 was closed May 1 as work on the roadway south of the intersection began. Work on that phase of the project was delayed one week due to weather, which also pushed back the date set to close SR 171 for the second phase of the project.

ODOT officials at the Carroll County garage said SR 9 is open to traffic. SR 171 is scheduled to be closed beginning June 12 for the vertical realignment of the roadway.

Central-Allied Enterprises Inc. of Canton is the contractor for the project. The completion date is Sept. 30.

ODOT has a verbal agreement to purchase 20 acres of land from the CIC in the southeast corner of the intersection to construct a new highway garage.

The CIC agreed at a May 18 meeting to sell the land for $15,000 per acre. ODOT officials said they are woking on a final contract with legal counsel.

County commissioners and Carroll Hills School agreed to each pay $100,000 to the CIC to have water and sewer installed to the SR 171/SR 9 acreage.

To extend water and sewer to the site, an additional $1.6 million is needed. The CIC and county commissioners are expected to provide the additional money through funding sources.