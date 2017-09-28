Sale date set for Buckeye JVS house

A public auction of a house constructed by Buckeye Career Center students and various personnel items were approved at the Sept. 19 meeting of the Buckeye Career Center Board of Education.

A public auction will be held Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. on the premises of the property located at 533 Coral Dr., New Philadelphia, and will be conducted by Barnett Realtors of New Philadelphia.

Personnel appointments included:

-2017-18 Volunteers: Sarah Endich, marketing; Stacy Harlan, exercise science, and Ray Ripley, meat cutting, deli & bakery;

-2017-18 High School substitutes: Jerry Addy and Lori Moody;

-2017-18 Maintenance substitutes: Brian Cope, Ted Bear, Bill Meeks and Joleen Crile;

-2017-18 Adult Education new hire: John Oliver, substitute, and Heather Stein, public safety instructor;

-2017-18 Student Learning Objective Ohio Teacher Evaluations Committee members: Frank Polen, Matt Fockler, Trent Edie, Jennifer Mulvaney, Robin Sundheimer, William Alexander and Melissa Long;

-2017-18 Resident Educator coordinator: William Alexander;

-2017-18 Resident Educator Mentors; Jennifer Mulvaney, mentoring Emily Frantz;

-2017-18 Career Bridge Mentors who include Val Kirk, Carrollton, and Tiffany Sensel, Conotton Valley;

-2017-18 Construction Technology aide at East Holmes campus: Kevin Roth;

-2017-18 National Career Technical Honor Society co-advisors: Aimee Brown and Tina Graebing.

In other business, the board:

– NAMED the new addition at Buckeye the “Joe Carlisle Café and Marketplace” in honor of Buckeye’s first superintendent;

– ACCEPTED a $10,000 donation from Harold C. and Marjorie Q. Rosenberry through the Tuscarawas County Foundation for the Project Lead the Way Engineering curriculum;

– APPROVED payment of bills totaling $1,851,675.59;

– HELD an executive session to discuss personnel with no action.