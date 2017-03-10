Salem Propane opens Minerva facility

Salem Propane based out of Salem, Ohio is a locally owned and independent company that has been serving residential, agriculture and commercial customers in Northeast Ohio for over 10 years. They are excited to announce they will be expanding and offering service to a whole new area of customers by acquiring a new 30,000 gallon bulk propane storage plant operation located in Minerva.

“The Minerva location is a great addition to the company’s existing propane operations in Salem. It allows us to continue to expand and bring our friendly local service at the lowest possible prices to customers in the Minerva, Malvern, Carrollton, East Canton, Summitville, Kensington, Mechanicstown and surrounding area. We always put the customer first,” said John Baker, Salem Propane owner.

Salem Propane is different than other propane companies and works hard to pass cost savings on to its customers by not charging any extra fees, according to Baker, “It’s very simple. The price we give the customer is the price the customer pays per gallon with no extra fees. That’s it. Our focus is serving the customer and being friendly. We’ve heard many stories from new customers how they saved hundreds of dollars by switching to us. Plus we typically deliver within a day or two, which is a strength of being based locally.

“We are providing high volume propane supplies to area chicken and hog barns. They require a constant reliable source of propane to keep the animals warm, especially during fall, winter and early spring,” he said. Adding the company’s business customers include factories that use propane to power tow motors.

“We understand the needs of local folks, farmers, businesses and families trying to make it in today’s economy,” he concluded.

For information, or to sign up for delivery, call Salem Propane at 330-337-3561.