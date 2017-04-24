Samuel J. McIntosh, 58, or Ocklawaha, FL, passed away from lung cancer on March 8, 2017, with his sister, Vickie Davis, by his side.

Samuel, formerly of Kensington, was the son of the late Claire E. McIntosh and the late Hazel Morrell Rudy. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1977 and made a career as a field supervisor and foreman for 30 years with Delta Millinger.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Mandy McIntosh.

He leaves behind a son, Samuel McIntosh of Florida; sisters, Vickie McIntosh Davis of Lisbon; Linda McQuiston of Salem; and a brother, Turk Whitehair of Columbiana; two half sisters, Vera Fox of Carrollton; and Sara Glaser of Malvern; and half-brother, Claire McIntosh of Kensington; three grandsons and one granddaughter.

A celebration of Samuel’s life will take place at 2 p.m. April 29 at the McIntosh Farm.