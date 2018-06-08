Sandra K. Eckley, 77, of Carrollton passed away Wednesday morning June 6, 2018, in her home.

Born Aug. 27, 1940, in Petersburg, she was a daughter of the late James Ralph and Anna Deane Poulton Capper.

Sandra was a member of Carrollton Bible Chapel.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Eckley, whom she married March 18, 1959; a son, Russ Eckley; daughter, Laura (James) Brady; three grandchildren, Robert, Amanda and Matthew; three great grandchildren, Anna, Russell and Kourtnee; two sisters, Delores Grimm and Eleanor Dibble; and a brother, Bill Capper.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard.

Funeral services will be June 11 at 11 a.m. in Carrollton Bible Chapel with Rev. Dr. Chuck Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Carrollton. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services in the church.