Sandra I. Thompson-Pasiuk, 70

Sandra Irene Thompson-Pasiuk, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Born Oct. 11, 1947, at home in Perrysville, she was a daughter to John Richard and Olive Marie (Arnold) Thompson.

She was employed as a laborer at the Scio Pottery for 13 years. Sandy also worked at Hines in Massillon and Surety Rubber. She was a member of Carrollton Assembly of God Church.

She married David Lee Pasiuk of the residence, March 13, 1971; two sons, Rick and Lee Pasiuk, both of Carrollton; a brother, John Thompson, Jr. of Scio; and two sisters, Donna (Dave) Carter of Scio and Linda (Mike) Higgins of Leesville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Carrollton Assembly of God Church. Allmon-Dugger-Cotton is in charge of arrangements.