Sandy Valley, Minerva to ‘get more than they give’ from ESC safety levy, Malvern to get less

By Don Rutledge

FPS Reporter

Three school districts in Carroll County will be part of 17 school districts asked to approve a 1.49-mill addition tax levy for safety and mental health resources at a special election Aug. 7.

By a vote of 4-1, the governing board of the Stark County Educational Service Center (ESC) officially took action at an April 25 meeting to place the continuous levy request on the special election ballot in each of the school districts.

If approved by a majority of voters in the school districts, the levy is projected to generate $9.8 million annually, which is to be distributed to each participating school districts based on student enrollment.

According to figures released by ESC officials, the breakdown distribution amounts to each school district is approximately $226 per student.

According to a recent amended state law, the ESC is permitted to establish a county school financial district for the purpose of obtaining money for safety and security improvements and additional mental health resources.

According to Stark County real estate valuations, the three districts that include property in Carroll County will receive the following amounts:

*Brown Local School District (Malvern) will receive $144,096 or $54,942 less than the $199,038 paid by the voters of the district, based on a 632 student enrollment.

* In the Minerva Local School District, income from the levy equals $412,908 – or $78,619 more than the $334,289 paid by the voters of the school district, based on a student enrollment of 1,811.

*Sandy Valley Local School District is scheduled to gain $61,018 – or $307,116 from the $246,098 of voted property tax valuation, based on an enrollment of 1,347 students.

The 17 school districts participating in the levy request include Alliance, Brown Local, Dalton, Fairless, Jackson, Lake, Louisville, Marlington, Massillon, Minerva, North Canton, Northwest, Osnaburg, Plain Local, Sandy Valley Local, Strasburg-Franklin and Tuslaw.

Opting out of the levy request are Carrollton Exempted Village, Canton City, Canton Local, Green and Perry school districts.