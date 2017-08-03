Sandy Valley official wants to seek grants for artificial turf surface

MAGNOLIA – Sandy Valley High School might have artificial turf on its football field in the not-so-distant future.

Superintendent David Fischer told school board members at the July 17 meeting he plans to make a recommendation in August to approve seeking grants for an artificial turf playing surface for the school’s stadium.

During the business session, the board approved supplemental contracts for the 2017-18 school year for the following: Kevin Henderson, football varsity assistant coach; Daniel O’Callaghan, boys’ soccer varsity head coach; Laura Clear, athletic site manager, and Shannon Brown, cheerleading Middle School supervisor.

They also accepted the resignation of Daniel O’Callaghan, girls’ varsity soccer assistant coach, issued a one-year contract to Ken Henderson as Truancy, Designated Reassignment area, and approved the following individuals to instruct the Get Ready for School 2017 summer program: Kristi Wood, Deborah Denholm, Leslie Denholm and Brooke Viebranz.