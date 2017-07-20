Sandy Valley player added to T-R All-Star game roster

Evan Keck of Sandy Valley has been added to the roster for the 40th annual Times-Reporter Charity All-Star Football Game as a member of the East squad.

Keck replaces his teammate at Sandy Valley, Darren Finn. Keck will play wide receiver and outside linebacker.

The game is scheduled July 21 at New Philadelphia’s Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Other participants and their positions include:

Carrollton – Jacob Knipp, wide receiver, strong safety; Brenton Miller, runningback, linebacker; Dawson Kugler, center, guard and tackle; and Nick Piatt, wide receiver, cornerback.

Sandy Valley – Nelson Mozden, quarterback; Donnie Slack, outside linebacker; and Francesco Borsellino; defensive lineman.

Conotton Valley – Garett Rice, tight end, fullback and linebacker.

Jeremy Shaver, an assistant coach at Claymont, will lead the East squad. John Slusser from Ridgewood will coach the West, which leads the all-time series 20-19.

More than $300,000 has been raised for charity through the first 39 games. All proceeds from the game will benefit the Rainbow Connection.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $9 at the gate.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.timesreporter.com/allstar.

Tickets can also be purchased at the following locations:

* The Times-Reporter offices (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

* Broadway Brewhouse (New Philadelphia) 343-9251, Brenda, Kristy.

* Dumont’s Sporting Goods (Dover) 343-5527.

* Twin City Auto (Uhrichsville) 922-4272, Don Decker.

* Baker’s IGA (Newcomerstown) 740-622-6523.

* Amici’s Pizza (West Lafayette) 740-545-1923.

* WTNS Radio (Coshocton) 740 545-9284.

* The Manor Restaurant (Strasburg) 878-9809.

* Harrison Auto Parts (Sugarcreek) 852-4671.

* Village Hardware (Gnadenhutten) 740-254-4161.