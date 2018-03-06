Sara J. Wilcher, 73, of Wickes, AR, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Waldron.

Born Jan. 11, 1945, in Canton, OH, she was a daughter to the late Raymond Durrell Haun and the late Sylvia Irene Baughman Haun.

Sara married the love of her life, James Roger Wilcher. Sara loved her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren, for they were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking and canning for her family and friends. Sara worked for many years in accounting until she retired from Tyson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by: daughters, Felita (Steve) Dearing of Cove, AR, Greta (Jerry) McDonald of Heavener, OK, and Mindy (John) Kight of Wickes, AR; grandchildren, Mercedes Parrish of Wickes, AR, Chance Dearing of Green Forrest, AR, and Harly Dearing of Cove, AR; brothers, Bill Haun of Scio and Tom (Robin) Haun of Carrollton; a sister, Carol (Tom) Luzier of Warren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Sylvia Haun; and husband, James Roger Wilcher.

Graveside service will be Thursday, March 8, at 10 a.m. in Crystal Hill Cemetery in Wickes under the direction of Beasley Wood Funeral Home of Mena.

Pallbearers were Steve Dearing, Chance Dearing, John Kight, Jerry McDonald, Jerry Watkins and Seth Watkins.