Sara L. Wolf, 84, of Malvern, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Green Meadows in Louisville.

Born Oct. 16, 1932, in Hanoverton, she was a daughter to Walter and Edith (Pelley) Loudon.

She worked for Contini Insurance in Malvern for 25 years. She was a member of Malvern First Christian Church, Carroll Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Malvern Women’s Club and Malvern Historical Society. She was a former Girl Scout leader and volunteered at Alliance Community Hospital. She graduated from Minerva High School in 1950 and remained lifelong friends with many of her classmates, still having slumber party get togethers until recent years.

She graduated from Monticello College in Godfrey, IL. Before moving to Green Meadows, she was happy to return to Minerva and resided at St. Luke’s Lutheran Community.

She is survived by daughter, Emily (Brad) Harsh of Amsterdam; two sons, Michael (Sue Granchi) Wolf of Malvern and Steven (Donna) Wolf of Chicago, IL; sister, Esther Leatherberry of Boiling Springs, SC; brother, Walt Loudon of Canton; six grandchildren, Olivia Gallo (Rick Foote), Abby Hintz, Alexandria Wolf, Isabella Wolf and Mehgan and Kellyn Harsh; two great grandchildren, Nevella Gallo and Weston Hintz; numerous nieces and nephews; and Mary Loudon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Wolf, and a brother, Jim Loudon.

The family would like to thank all of those who cared for her, took time to visit and kept her in their thoughts and prayers.

Following cremation, calling hours will be held Saturday from 4-5 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral home. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Family and friends are welcome to attend dinner following the service at First Christian Church of Malvern. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Carroll County Animal Protective League. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.