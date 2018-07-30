Saturday fire leaves couple homeless

Firefighters from five area departments battled a fire Saturday afternoon that destroyed the home of Ed and Darla Cundiff of 9030 Cordova Rd., Bowerston.

Leesville Assistant Fire Chief Mike Haney said firefighters were toned at 3:47 p.m. July 21 and arrived on the scene just a few minutes later to find two mobile homes and a workshop on fire.

According to a Facebook post advertising an Aug. 5 benefit to assist the family, Ed and Darla “moved into the new trailer before last Christmas after working for newly two years to make it the way they wanted.”

Haney said the structures were a total loss with damage estimated between $50,000 to $75,000. The cause of fire was accidental and there was no insurance, according to Haney. Ed and Darla were home when the fire broke out. Neither were injured.

Firefighters from Leesville, Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc., Dellroy, Bowerston and Scio were on the scene for nearly three hours.

The American Red Cross and two local churches are assisting the family.

The Aug. 5 benefit will be held at Sherrodsville Volunteer Fire Dept. station, located at 8183 Stove Rd., Sherrodsville (just off SR 39), from noon until 3 p.m.