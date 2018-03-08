Schall named administrator at Arbors of Minerva

Jamie Schall has been named administrator of Arbors at Minerva.

Schall assumed the role in January after serving as assistant administrator of Arbors at Stow in October 2017.

She began her career in health care over 17 years ago as an activities assistant while pursuing a bachelor’s degree. She has held many roles, including eight years of providing bereavement and volunteer support for hospice. She graduated from the University of South Florida with a master’s degree in Gerontology and obtained her nursing home administrator license in April 2017.

Schall enjoys spending time with her husband of 13 years and her three children.

Arbors at Minerva is located at 400 Carolyn Court, Minerva. For information, call 330-868-868-4104.