School is back in session at Carrollton
CARROLLTON – Students in grades 1-12 headed back to the classroom Tuesday to begin the 2017-18 school year.
Students in kindergarten begin classes next week and students from Carrollton attending Buckeye Career Center began classes Monday.
Carrollton elementary Principal Tim Albrecht said students there were greated by new playground equipment.
The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) provided new basketball posts and hoops, a rock climbing wall and tether ball.
School officials said enrollment district-wide is down 60 students from the 2016-17 school year.
Dellroy is the only building where enrollment increased.
The high school, digital academy and Buckeye students decreased from 749 to 716; Bell Herron Middle School dropped from 476 to 467; Carrollton elemenatry fell from 595 to 586 and Augusta dropped from 117 to 102. Dellroy increased to 173 from 167 students.