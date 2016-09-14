School board approves participation in state program for construction of new school

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

The Carrollton Exempted Village School Board of Education met briefly Sept. 7 for a special meeting that gained unanimous approval from all board members to participate in the Ohio School Facilities Commission (OSFC) assistance program project agreement for segment one.

What that formal language means is that the board agrees to accept millions of dollars from the state to build a new school campus for grades six through 12.

According to Director of Programs Ed Robinson, the local share to build the new campus will be at 59% of the total project or $14.1 million and the OSFC will pay 41% or $9.7 million for a grade 9 to 12 campus. This brings the total cost to $22.8 million.

That is where funding stands for now.

But Carrollton Superintendent Dave Quattrochi stated that will change in October. Several meetings are set for the next few weeks, and Quattrochi said funding is available that will change the project from grades nine through 12 to grades six through 12.

Students in the district can look forward to new classrooms for all classes from 6 to 12 grade.

“We expect to move ground in October,” said Quattrochi.

Board President Rose Seck was full of smiles when she said that the project is expected to be completed in December of 2018. The first class to graduate from the new school complex will be the graduates of the Class of 2019.

“When the OSFC holds their quarterly meeting in Columbus in October, the total to build the complex will be $36.5 million. Carrollton schools will be responsible for $21.5 million with the OSFC contributing $15 million,” said Robinson. These figures are all approximate, according to Robinson.

The Carrollton district will receive $1.3 million per year from Carroll County Energy to assist in paying for the local share. This donation will total $30 million. Other financing for the local share of the project will come from the sale of bonds by the district.

Detailed information and an architect’s drawing of the proposed campus will be presented next week.

The campus will be built on the farm property on SR332 just south of Carrollton and adjacent to the football stadium.