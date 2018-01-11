School board approves sale of house built by Buckeye students

After rejecting a high bid of $227,500 at their November meeting, the Buckeye Career Center Board of Education approved the sale of a Buckeye built house at their Dec. 19 meeting.

The house at 535 Corral Dr. NE in New Philadelphia was sold to Helena Doss (address not attainable) for $252,900. The buyer purchased the property through Realtor Kathy Pietro with Barnett Realtors of New Philadelphia.

In other business, the Board:

– VOTED to participate in the Ohio School Boards Associations Legal Assistance fund for 2018 at a cost of $250;

– APPROVED Kimberly Love and Donna Pepper as high school substitutes for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED 2017-18 Adult Education new instructors Adam Fisher as an Ohio Police Officers Training Academy instructor; Timothy Gilmore, public safety, and Travis Pollock, apprenticeship instructor;

– APPROVED the instructor retirements of Susan Hudson as Family Consumer Science/Dover satellite effective May 31 and Fritz Johnson, CBIP instructor effective May 31;

– APPROVED Hannah Lynn as Electrical Systems technology aide retroactive to Oct. 30;

– APPROVED extended service for Jamey Harlan, Chris MCoury and Gail Sleighter, all 1 day for HOSA regional competition, and Bruce Vandall, 7 days for Buckeye House project;

– APPROVED a maternity leave request for Nicole Zurcher, intervention specialist, beginning March 28 through the remainder of the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED a resolution authoring the Board to apply for an active planning process with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Vocational Facilities Assistance program to rank Buckeye’s potential building project (s) on their listing;

– APPROVED payment of bills totaling $1,489,882;

– RECOGNIZED Marlene Castro-Portillo, a senior from Carrollton High School who is enrolled in the Medical Assisting program as one of two Students of the Month for December at Buckeye;

– SET the next meeting for Jan. 11 with the organizational meeting beginning at 7 p.m.